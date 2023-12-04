Pierce rushed the ball 15 times for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Broncos.

Pierce returned from an ankle injury in Week 12 to a reduced workload, though he regained the primary share of opportunity out of the backfield one game later. He saw 15 touches to Devin Singletary's nine and was also given work at the goal line. While Pierce still wasn't impressive in a positive matchup, it appears that volume will be on his side heading into a tough Week 14 contest against the Jets.