Pierce (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Pierce missed the Texans' last three games due to a high-ankle sprain and was listed as questionable heading into Sunday, but there was no real mystery with regard to his Week 12 status after he put in full practices Wednesday through Friday. Whether Pierce reclaims the lead role out of the backfield he held through the Texans' first seven games of the season is less certain, however, especially after Devin Singletary accounted for 305 total yards and two touchdowns on 70 touches (65 carries, five receptions) over the past three games while proving to be far more efficient than Pierce, who is averaging just 3.0 yards per carry on the season. Per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said Wednesday that he believes in "sharing the load" between Pierce and Singletary, but it's unclear what exactly the breakdown of work between the two backs might look like.