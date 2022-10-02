Pierce rushed 14 times for 131 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Chargers. He also caught all six of his targets for eight yards.

Pierce took a pitch 75 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, fueling his productive day on the ground. The rookie also hauled in every pass thrown his way, albeit for minimal yardage. Now with back-to-back games with at least 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown, Pierce approaches next Sunday's matchup versus the Jaguars with significant momentum.