Pierce (ankle) was seen limping in the locker room following Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Cowboys in Week 14, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pierce, who sustained an ankle injury during the fourth quarter, had the ankle taped and tried to return as a decoy, but head coach Lovie Smith said the rookie back was unable to play. The injury preceded a turnover that set the Texans up at the Cowboys' four-yard line -- a spot where they could have taken a two score lead late in the game -- but Houston failed to score. Rex Burkhead was used as the replacement on the failed series and had two carries for minus-3 yards. Pierce's injury will be the major storyline to follow leading up to Week 15's home game against the Chiefs.