Pierce didn't log any snaps on offense and returned three kickoffs for 70 yards in Sunday's 26-15 win over San Francisco.

Even with Joe Mixon (foot) missing in action, Pierce has been a forgotten piece on offense and had been a healthy inactive in four of the Texans' first six contests before suiting up Sunday. He has experience as a kickoff returner and could carve out a role on special teams going forward, but Pierce's chances of reclaiming a significant role in the backfield are slim, as Nick Chubb and Woody Marks have formed a fairly effective tandem.