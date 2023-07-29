Pierce set a goal to rush for 1,000 yards in 2023, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports. "That's what I expect from me," the running back said. "[Offensive coordinator Bobby] Slowik expects that. Everybody around me expects that, and I'm going to try everything in my power to get that."

Pierce fell 61 yards shy of 1,000 yards during his rookie 2022 season, but he missed the final four games with an ankle injury. The organization has done everything to help Pierce achieve that goal by investing heavily in the offensive line. In March, the Texans extended left tackle Laremy Tunsil (three years, $75 million), then extended right guard Shaq Mason (three years, $36 million) in May before adding another three years to right tackle Tytus Howard ($56 million) prior to training camp. That signals an offense that will seek to establish itself as a rushing threat, which would take pressure of presumed starting quarterback C.J. Stroud, the rookie selected second overall in the 2023 Draft.