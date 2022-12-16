Pierce (ankle) is not participating in the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
It appears Pierce will miss practice for the third consecutive day as he manages a high-ankle sprain. The 22-year-old appears likely to miss his first game of the season Sunday against Kansas City, which would leave Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale to split backfield duties for Houston.
