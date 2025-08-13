Pierce (quadriceps) was a full practice participant Tuesday for the first time at training camp, splitting first-team reps with Nick Chubb, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pierce was on the PUP list until Aug. 4, but he has still time to make his case for the Week 1 starting job in the event Joe Mixon (foot/ankle) isn't ready. Chubb and passing-down back Dare Ogunbowale have taken most of the first-team reps during training camp, with rookie fourth-round pick Woody Marks lingering as another candidate for playing time in the regular season. Pierce is thus left in an odd position, with no guarantee of a roster spot even though he has some chance to open the season as a starter. A lot will depend on Mixon's health and the team's opinion on whether Chubb has regained some of his pre-surgery explosiveness.