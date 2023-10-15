Pierce rushed 13 times for 34 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Saints.

Pierce was outplayed by Devin Singletary, who rushed 12 times for 58 yards. With just 281 yards on 97 carries (2.9 YPC), Pierce has struggled despite seeing substantial volume, which opened the door for Singletary to siphon off a larger share of backfield opportunities in Sunday's win. Both Houston running backs could be poised for success against Carolina's generous run defense in Week 8 after a Week 7 bye.