The Texans are placing Pierce (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list for the start of training camp, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

There was no hint of injury trouble during the offseason and no report yet about what might be bothering Pierce. He's in the final year of his rookie contract and is set to compete with Nick Chubb and Woody Marks for backup roles behind Joe Mixon (ankle), who is opening camp on the NFI list.