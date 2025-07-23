The Texans are placing Pierce (undisclosed) on the Physically Unable to Perform list for the start of training camp, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

There was no hint of injury trouble during the offseason and no report yet about what might be bothering Pierce. He's in the final year of his rookie contract, set to compete with Nick Chubb and Woody Marks for backup roles behind Joe Mixon, who also opens camp on the PUP list (due to an ankle injury).