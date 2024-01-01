Pierce rushed eight times for 16 yards, caught his lone target for five yards and returned one kickoff for 21 yards in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Titans in Week 17.

Pierce (12 offensive snaps) remained firmly locked in as the backup to Devin Singletary, who had 38 snaps, 16 carries and three targets. Since he returned from an ankle injury Week 12, Pierce had fewer snaps on offense in all six games, and it wasn't close in five of them -- Week 13 against Denver stands out as the last time Pierce was considered on par with Singletary. The Texans also sustained hip injuries to wideouts Noah Brown and Robert Woods, which could impact the importance of the running backs Week 18 against the Colts. The winner of that game qualifies for the postseason.