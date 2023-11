Pierce (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Back-to-back absences set the stage for what (if anything) Pierce does Wednesday to provide key context regarding the running back's chances of returning to action Sunday against the Cardinals. If Pierce is forced to miss his third straight game this weekend, Devin Singletary would once again be in line to lead the Texans' backfield in Week 11.