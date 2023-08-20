Pierce made his preseason debut Saturday, rushing six times for 15 yards in a 28-3 loss to Miami.

It was a rough go of things for Houston's entire backfield, as none of Pierce, Mike Boone or Devin Singletary could muster more than three yards per carry. Pierce started with the first-team offense and also received the Texans' first carry, which shouldn't be surprising after his standout rookie campaign. The 23-year-old may not see the hefty workload we saw in 2022 when he averaged 19.2 combined touches following the offseason additions of Boone and Singletary. That said, Pierce is the back to target out of Houston in drafts this upcoming fantasy campaign.