Pierce rushed 15 times for 31 yards and brought in two of three targets for four yards in the Texans' 31-20 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Pierce significantly outpaced backfield mate Devin Singletary in carries, but the 2022 fourth-round pick once again found running room at a premium behind a severely short-handed offensive line that was down four projected 2023 starters. Through two games, Pierce has been unable to come close to matching some of his rookie-season top-end production, garnering just 69 yards on 26 carries. Unfortunately for Pierce's fantasy managers, the combination of the likelihood the Texans frequently find themselves behind in the second half of games, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud's own rushing ability and the poor run blocking in front of him could continue to make life difficult for him in a Week 3 road matchup against a tough Jaguars front seven.