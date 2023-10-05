Pierce (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Pierce opened Week 5 prep Wednesday as a limited practice participant, but his advancement to full activity a day later clears up any concern about the knee issue keeping him sidelined this Sunday at Atlanta. Though Pierce remains the Texans' lead back, he's perhaps shared more work than anticipated with top backup Devin Singletary through the first four weeks of the season. Even while he took on a season-high 24 carries in this past Sunday's 30-6 drubbing of the Steelers, Pierce still played fewer than 60 percent of the Texans' snaps on offense for the fourth game in a row.