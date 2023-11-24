The Texans list Pierce (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Though Pierce has missed the Texans' last three games and is taking a designation into Sunday, he appears on track to play after he was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday and Friday. Assuming Pierce is cleared ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, he could be relegated to sharing work out of the backfield with Devin Singletary, who averaged 4.4 yards on 65 rushing attempts while catching five passes for 17 yards and scoring twice while operating as Houston's lead back the past three weeks. Pierce, meanwhile, is averaging just 3.0 yards per carry over seven appearances this season, with his lack of efficiency costing him playing time even before he sustained the ankle injury. Given the uncertainty of what his workload might look like Sunday, Pierce doesn't profile as an appealing option in fantasy lineups for Week 12.