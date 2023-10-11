Pierce is averaging fewer yards after contact and per carry than he had in 2022.

Thus far in 2023, Pierce's numbers are down across the board. He's averaged 2.21 yards after contact (3.29 in 2022), per Pro Football Focus, and 2.9 yards per carry overall (4.3 in 2022). Things get bleaker in the red zone, where he's been stopped for no gain or lost yards on eight of 12 carries (0.33 yards per carry). Some of it can be chalked up to injuries on the offensive line, but the red-zone rushing didn't get any better Week 5 against Atlanta with Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard on the field together for the first time. "It's collective. It's all of us," Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans told Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle. "I feel like our guys, they did a great job of blocking (Sunday) in the run game. We all know the margin for error is slim in this league. So, those tight holes, where there's one guy in the hole, we have to be able to make a guy miss. We have to force some missed tackles there." As a team, the Texans' red-zone offense has scored touchdowns at a 35.3 percent rate, better than just two teams in the league. Pierce remains the lead back, but the coaching staff is examining ways to be better in the red area, which could involve more passing or using Devin Singletary more,