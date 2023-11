Pierce (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Pierce was able to return to a limited practice Friday, which offers hope that he could potentially return to action in Week 12 against the Jaguars. However, now that he's been ruled out for Sunday's contest, Devin Singletary -- who's coming off a 150-yard rushing effort in Week 10 -- is once again in line to lead the Texans' backfield this weekend.