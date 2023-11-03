Pierce (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
With Pierce, who didn't practice this week, officially ruled out, Devin Singletary is in line to lead the Texans' backfield Sunday, a context that puts him on the Week 9 fantasy lineup radar. In the mix for complementary touches this weekend will be Mike Boone, with Dare Ogunbowale in reserve. Pierce will now target a potential return to game action Nov. 12 against the Bengals.
