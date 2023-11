Pierce (ankle) isn't in line to practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pierce didn't practice last week before being ruled out for this past Sunday's 39-37 win over the Buccaneers. The running back now has two more chances to return to the field ahead of this weekend's game against the Bengals, but if he remains sidelined, Devin Singletary would once again be in line to handle the bulk of the Texans' backfield touches.