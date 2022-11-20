Pierce rushed 10 times for eight yards and secured two of three targets for nine yards in the Texans' 23-10 loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

Pierce was the latest back to fall victim to a stalwart Commanders run defense, leading to his lowest single-game rushing total as a pro yet. The star rookie's previous low-water mark came in Week 1 against the Colts, but he encouragingly remained involved in the passing game with his fourth game with multiple receptions in the last five. Pierce will have another tough assignment on his plate when the Texans travel to South Florida to face the Dolphins in a Week 12 matchup.