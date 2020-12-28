Houston signed Ratley to its active roster Monday, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Ratley signed on with the Texans' practice squad in mid-October, shortly after the Giants decided to part ways with the 25-year-old wideout. He appeared in New York's first five games of the season, totaling four receptions for 67 yards over a workload of 25.2 offensive snaps per game. An appearance in Houston's Week 17 finale against the Titans would mark Ratley's first as a member of the organization.