Skipper has signed a contract with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Skipper had been on New England's practice squad when the Texans dangled a spot on their active roster. The 6-foot-10, 325-pound tackle will provide insurance while starting right tackle Tytus Howard is sidelined with a partially torn medial collateral ligament.

