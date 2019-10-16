Texans' Dan Skipper: Signs with Houston
Skipper has signed a contract with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Skipper had been on New England's practice squad when the Texans dangled a spot on their active roster. The 6-foot-10, 325-pound tackle will provide insurance while starting right tackle Tytus Howard is sidelined with a partially torn medial collateral ligament.
