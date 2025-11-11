Hunter recorded seven total tackles (five solo), including 3.5 sacks, while also forcing a fumble in Sunday's 36-29 win over the Jaguars.

Hunter was a force to be reckoned with in the team's divisional battle with Jacksonville, notching a strip sack of Trevor Lawrence in the first quarter, but the fumble was ultimately recovered by the Jaguars. The defensive end added two more full sacks in the second and fourth quarters before combining with linebacker Henry To'oTo'o to bring down Lawrence with 27 seconds left in the game. The seven takedowns were a season high for Hunter, and he is now up to 27 total tackles (16 solo), including 7.5 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over nine contests this year.