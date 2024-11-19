Hunter recorded three tackles (three solo) including 2.0 sacks and a pass defensed during Monday's 34-10 win at Dallas.

Hunter had an even greater impact on the Texans' win in Week 11 than the box score would suggest, as he was able to turn the corner on right tackle Terence Steele time and time again Monday. He now has six sacks over his last six games and will look to keep up that pace in Week 12 versus the Titans.