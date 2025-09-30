Texans' Danielle Hunter: Notches 2.0 sacks in dominant win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter posted four tackles, including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's 26-0 win over Tennessee in Week 4.
Hunter accounted for both of Houston's sacks in the victory when he brought down rookie QB Cam Ward in the second quarter and again in the fourth. It was Hunter's second two-sack effort through four weeks. He already has 4.0 sacks as he looks to reach the double-digit mark for a fourth consecutive campaign.
