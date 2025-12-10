Texans' Danielle Hunter: Records four tackles in big win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter posted four tackles (two solo) and a defensed pass Sunday in a 20-10 victory over Kansas City.
Hunter was part of a ferocious Texans defense that held Patrick Mahomes in check, limiting him to a 14-of-33 passing line with three interceptions. Hunter hasn't managed a sack either of the past two weeks following a dominant three-game stretch during which he racked up 7.0 sacks, but he does have a defensed pass in each of those past two games. On the season, Hunter is at 42 tackles (including 11.0 sacks), three defensed passes and two forced fumbles through 13 contests.
