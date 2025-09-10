Hunter recorded three tackles (one solo) and one fumble recovery in the Texans' 14-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Hunter recovered a Colby Parkinson fumble late in the fourth quarter, giving the Texans a chance to go win the game, but Dare Ogunbowale gave the ball back to Los Angeles with a fumble of his own. Hunter is coming off a 2024 in which he recorded 46 tackles (31 solo), including a team-high 12.0 sacks.