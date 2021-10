Amendola (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Amendola has a chance to return after missing Houston's last two games. He's been practicing in a limited capacity and would surely love a crack at taking down his former team, though the slot receiver will now be catching passes from rookie third-round pick Davis Mills; Amendola's injury occurred not long before quarterback Tyrod Taylor hurt his hamstring.