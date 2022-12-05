Ogunbowale had two carries for eight yards and caught two of three targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Browns in Week 13.

With Rex Burkhead (concussion) inactive, Ogunbowale moved up the depth chart to become the top backup for Dameon Pierce. He's been used in spots this season, mostly has a pass catcher, but is more known as a special teamer. Eno Benjamin, claimed off waivers from the Cardinals three weeks ago, made his Houston debut played just four snaps and did not receive a touch or a target. Benjamin has more of a track record than Ogunbowale, so he could eventually become the primary backup once the coaches feel he has a grasp of the offense.