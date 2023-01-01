Ogunbowale (knee) is officially active for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.
The 28-year-old is dealing with a knee injury and practiced as a limited participant Thursday and Friday, but he's been cleared to take the field for Sunday's divisional contest. Ogunbowale should again work as the top backup to Royce Freeman with Dameon Pierce (ankle) lost for the season.
More News
-
Texans' Dare Ogunbowale: Status in question for Week 17•
-
Texans' Dare Ogunbowale: Limited by knee issue•
-
Texans' Dare Ogunbowale: Totals 28 yards in win•
-
Texans' Dare Ogunbowale: Stymied on ground in OT loss•
-
Texans' Dare Ogunbowale: Set for bigger role•
-
Texans' Dare Ogunbowale: Three touches in loss•