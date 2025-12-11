default-cbs-image
Ogunbowale could be Houston's lead back Week 15 as both Woody Marks (knee) and Nick Chubb (ribs) were non participants at Wednesday's practice.

During Sunday's 20-10 win over Kansas City, when Chubb was ruled out early and Marks was forced off the field for one play, Ogunbowale made the most of his one snap, rushing for a five-yard touchdown. He could receive a greater volume of snaps this week against Arizona pending the health situation of the injured backs. Ogunbowale has never been a big factor as a runner; he has just four carries in 13 games this season and never had more than 42 in any of his four seasons with the Texans.

