Ogunbowale (hamstring) was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

Ogunbowale was unable to suit up for the team's season opener due to the injury; however, now that he's healthy, he'll have a chance to play Week 2 against the Colts. With Dameon Pierce, Devin Singletary and Mike Boone all ahead of him on the team's positional depth chart though, it's possible the Wisconsin product could be a healthy inactive.