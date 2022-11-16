Ogunbowale (foot) was listed as a non-participant on the Texans' injury report Wednesday.
Ogunbowale caught one pass while playing three of his 23 total snaps on offense against the Giants in Week 10, though he appears to have come away with a foot injury following this loss. Unless he increases his practice activity Thursday or Friday, the 28-year-old will likely be at risk of missing his first game of the season Sunday versus the Commanders. Ogunbowale recorded 43 rushes for 137 yards and a touchdown over 17 contests with Jacksonville last year, though he's primarily played on special teams over his first nine games with Houston.
