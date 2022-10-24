Ogunbowale had one carry for eight yards and caught five of seven targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Raiders in Week 7.

Ogunbowale, normally a special teams regular, made his biggest impact of the season on offense. The Texans featured him on their final drive -- that's when he had all of his touches and targets -- in what Houston head coach Lovie Smith described to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle as "trying to find a spark." Smith didn't insinuate that Rex Burkhead, who has been the primary pass catcher out of the backfield, was lacking in any way, but it is interesting to see Ogunbowale's cameo appearance. The 28-year-old back has been primarily a special teams ace during his time in Washington, Tampa Bay, Jacksonville and now with Houston.