Ogunbowale had 11 carries for 33 yards and caught five of six targets for five yards in Sunday's 32-31 win over the Colts in Week 18.

Ogunbowale led all running backs in yards in what was his most productive game since becoming a regular in the rotation Week 12. Houston finished out the season with Ogunbowale, Royce Freeman and Rex Burkhead in the backfield following the season-ending ankle injury to Dameon Pierce. There's zero chance any of the three will challenge a healthy Pierce for the top spot in 2023. Of the three, only Ogunbowale has a contact for next season. Adding to the dynamic, the Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith, so there should be many changes to an underwhelming offense come September.