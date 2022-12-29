Ogunbowale was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice with a knee injury.
While Dameon Pierce (ankle) has been sidelined for the past two games with a season-ending injury, Ogunbowale has worked ahead of Rex Burkhead as the No. 2 option in the backfield behind Royce Freeman. Ogunbowale has logged eight carries and no targets in both of those contests, totaling a meager 42 yards on his 16 totes. The knee injury now threatens his ability to maintain the modest role he's held the past two weeks in Sunday's game against Jacksonville, though Ogunbowale can put to rest any concerns about his health by practicing in some capacity Friday.