Ogunbowale had seven carries for 21 yards and caught two of three targets for four yards in Sunday's 31-3 loss to Jacksonville.

Ogunbowale was on the injury report all week with a knee injury, but he was available to play 26 snaps in the loss. He and Royce Freeman (30 snaps) were co-leaders in the backfield and should be once again in Week 18 against Indianapolis.