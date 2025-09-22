Texans' Dare Ogunbowale: No run on offense
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ogunbowale played on special teams only in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Jaguars.
This was the first time in three games that Ogunbowale did not get on the field with the offense. That, despite him being one of only three backs activated for the game. Houston is still without lead back Joe Mixon (foot), but only Nick Chubb and Woody Marks are benefitting. Neither Ogunbowale nor Dameon Pierce -- inactive for a second straight week -- have a meaningful role on offense.
