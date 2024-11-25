Ogunbowale did not have a carry and went untargeted over 13 snaps in Sunday's 32-27 loss to Tennessee in Week 12.

Ogunbowale was the lone running back not named Joe Mixon to see time on offense, as Dameon Pierce worked on special teams only. That doesn't suggest Ogunbowale is the top backup to Mixon; Pierce would be the lead back in case Mixon were injured or unavailable.