Ogunbowale caught his lone target for 11 yards in Monday's 34-10 victory over the Cowboys in Week 11.
Ogunbowale was limited to a season-low eight snaps, as Houston's offense featured a lot of Joe Mixon (22 touches, four targets). With Dameon Pierce's return from a two-game absence, Ogunbowale was back to third on the depth chart, although he got more snaps (eight) than Pierce (four). The reception was Ogunbowale's first in six weeks.
More News
-
Texans' Dare Ogunbowale: One touch in loss•
-
Texans' Dare Ogunbowale: Lining up as top backup Week 10•
-
Texans' Dare Ogunbowale: Quiet as top backup•
-
Texans' Dare Ogunbowale: Might be in line for backup role•
-
Texans' Dare Ogunbowale: Limited role again•
-
Texans' Dare Ogunbowale: One touch in loss•