Ogunbowale caught his lone target for 13 yards and did not have a carry in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants in Week 10.
Ogunbowale played just four offensive snaps and been on the field eight times on offense over the last games. That follows a spasm of activity in the Week 7 loss to the Raiders, when he had six touches. At the time, head coach Lovie Smith indicated Ogunbowale's usage was an effort to provide a spark, and it's looking like a one-game thing. Houston has a thin backfield -- just three running backs -- so Ogunbowale is an injury away from more significant playing time.
