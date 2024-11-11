Ogunbowale had one carry for 11 yards in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Lions in Week 10.

Ogunbowale once again served as the top backup to Joe Mixon, as Dameon Pierce (hamstring) missed a second straight contest. It was the sixth game overall that Pierce has been inactive due to injury. Ogunbowale was on the field for 15 snaps, as Mixon once again dominated backfield playing time. Since Mixon returned from an injury Week 6, Ogunbowale has six rushes for 28 yards and failed to catch any of five targets.