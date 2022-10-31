Ogunbowale played three snaps on offense and caught his lone target for no gain in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans.

One week after Ogunbowale had a carry and seven targets (five catches), he received minimal opportunities Week 8. Houston head coach Lovie Smith indicated the back's usage in Week 7 was an attempt to provide a spark for the offense, so Ogunbowale's role does not appear to be on the ascent, although an offense that gained just 161 yards -- 90 on its final drive -- against an average Tennessee defense looked like it was in need of a spark.