Ogunbowale (foot) was listed as a full participant on the Texans' injury report Thursday.
Ogunbowale played his usual supplementary role Week 10 against the Giants, but he was surprisingly sidelined with a foot injury during practice Wednesday. While it's unclear with this issue first arose, the running back appears to have worked past this issue and should be available for Sunday's game against the Commanders. Ogunbowale had begun to see playing time behind Dameon Pierce and Rex Burkhead over the last four weeks, though he could revert back to an exclusive role on special teams after Houston claimed running back Eno Benjamin off waivers Tuesday.