Ogunbowale (hamstring) is listed as questionable Friday for Sunday's game at Baltimore.

After being limited at practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Ogunbowale will officially enter Houston's game in Week 1 with a questionable designation. Devin Singletary and Mike Boone will be the Texans' only depth at running back behind Dameon Pierce if Ogunbowale is forced to miss time.