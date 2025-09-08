Ogunbowale had two carries for nine yards, caught both of his targets for 17 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Rams in Week 1.

The lost fumble is all anyone will remember from Ogunbowale's day. It came late in the fourth quarter with the Texans inside the Los Angeles 20-yard line, and it was the team's final offensive play of the game. Ogunbowale had the ball punched from his arms and then the Rams killed the clock. It was just the third fumble (second one lost) in nine NFL seasons. On a positive note, his 17 snaps were the second-most in the backfield behind Nick Chubb (32) and ahead of Dameon Pierce (seven) and Woody Marks (seven). Pierce is still considered the second back, but the way the game unfolded led to Ogunbowale, Houston's third-down back, being on the field more often.