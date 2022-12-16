Ogunbowale is in line for more work Sunday against the Chiefs with Dameon Pierce (ankle) ruled out.

Ogunbowale is one of two healthy running backs on the Texans' active roster, the other being Rex Burkhead, while Gerrid Doaks and Royce Freeman are candidates to be elevated from the practice squad. Considering their respective careers to this point, Burkhead may be the best bet for runs between the tackles, but Ogunbowale's pass-catching chops may result in a fantasy-relevant Week 15. Overall, Ogunbowale has averaged 7.7 yards on 71 catches across six seasons, supplementing a modest mark of 3.5 yards per carry.