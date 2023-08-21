Ogunbowale didn't appear in Saturday's preseason loss to the Dolphins due to an undisclosed injury, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ogunbowale was banged up during joint practices with the Dolphins this week and was unavailable for the Texans' second preseason matchup. His final chance to suit up before the start of the regular season will be Sunday against the Saints, although his status for that game isn't yet clear.